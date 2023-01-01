Merge TXT Online

Combine TXT files with professional quality and high speed

Merge TXT documents Online Free

Combine TXT documents online. Our web service is designed to merge TXT files to a single TXT document. Use it to join TXT documents and export the result back to TXT format. You can do it quickly and efficiently, without installing any software. The 'TXT Document Merger' works from any web browser on any operating system.

TXT File Merger Online

You may need to merge TXT documents in many cases. When it comes to organizing your data, joining multiple TXT files together will help you to save paper and time. For example, you may want to join multiple TXT files together for printing or archiving. Or you may want to create a single big TXT document from multiple TXT files and send the combined result to your colleagues. To do the job, just use our free TXT Merger, that will process a set of files and join TXT documents together in seconds.

Merge TXT files online

This is a free TXT document merging solution. Combine TXT documents in the order you want. We guarantee the professional quality of the TXT document output.

How to merge TXT files

  1. Upload up to 10 TXT files to combine into one.
  2. Set operation parameters such as TXT joining order, optical character recognition (OCR), and output file format.
  3. Press the button to merge TXT files.
  4. Download the output file to view instantly.
  5. Send the download link of the output file to your email.
FAQ

How to combine multiple TXT files into one?

Use our online service TXT Merger. It is fast and easy to use. Combine several TXT together for free.

How many TXT files can I merge at a time?

You can combine up to 10 TXT files at once.

What is the maximum allowed TXT file size?

Each TXT file size should not exceed 10 MB.

What are the ways to get the combined result?

At the end of the TXT merging operation, you will get a download link. You can download the combined result immediately or send the link to your email.

For how long are my TXT files stored on your servers?

Your TXT files are stored on Aspose servers for 24 hours. After this time, they are automatically deleted.

Can you guarantee the safety of my TXT files? Is everything secure?

Aspose places the utmost importance on security and the protection of user data. Be assured that your TXT files are stored on secure servers and protected from any unauthorized access.

Why does merging multiple TXT files into one take a little longer than I expected?

Merging multiple TXT files may be time-consuming sometimes, as it involves data re-encoding and re-compressing.

